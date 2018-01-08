‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Series

This is the third Amazon show in four years to win the award, following "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle."

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” had barely been available for a fortnight before the HFPA nominated the Amazon show for Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy. Now with an acclaimed Season 1 under its belt, it walked away from Sunday night’s Golden Globes with one of the biggest surprises of the night, taking home the top comedy prize.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series follows the story of Midge Maisel, a woman getting her start as a stand-up in late 1950s New York. A new comedy seemed primed to take home the prize in this category, whether it was “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” or “SMILF,” the series about single mom Bridgette’s misadventures in Boston, which creator Frankie Shaw developed from her short film of the same name.

Accepting the award on behalf of the show, Sherman-Palladino said, “Their support was completely unwavering at all times. Every check cleared. We could not have found a better partner…We’re never leaving. Thank you for fixing the door.

“Will and Grace,” long a Globes favorite, was nominated in a number of categories, paving the way for a possible win months after its return from a decade-long hiatus. “Master of None” and “Black-ish” were also nominated for their second and third seasons, respectively.

Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a TV Comedy earlier in the evening for her starring role as Midge Maisel. This is the first time a Sherman-Palladino series has been nominated for a Best Comedy Series Golden Globes, after the lone nomination for “Gilmore Girls” came for Lauren Graham’s performance.

