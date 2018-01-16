Men’s Rights Activist Releases ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Edit That Removes All Women, But It’s Only 46-Minutes Long

The men-only version of "The Last Jedi" has been uploaded to torrent websites like The Pirate Bay.

Did you want to watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” without Daisy Ridley, Carrie Fisher, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran? Of course not, because they’re all integral to what make the film one of the most critical acclaimed entries in the franchise. Unfortunately, one anonymous men’s rights activist has taken it upon himself to release a new version of “The Last Jedi” that removes all women and only features scenes that include the male characters.

The bad news is that the men-only version of “The Last Jedi” actually exists and is currently available to download on torrent websites such as The Pirate Bay. The good news is that “The Last Jedi” features so many wonderful female characters in main roles that when you edit all of them out the 152-minute feature gets reduced to a paltry 46 minutes. The anonymous uploader named the new version “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit” and describes his version of the film as “‘The Last Jedi’ minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff.”

“[‘The Last Jedi’] can now at least be viewed without feeling nauseous about most of the terrible big and small decisions they made in this film,” the uploader writes. “The intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia’s nitpicking. Now it’s all one united Resistance fighting without inner conflict and that’s much more satisfying to watch. Due to the extreme shortening, the whole movie is much more fast-paced now…”

Instead of spending any time watching the men’s rights activist version of “The Last Jedi,” here are other way you could spend 46 minutes: Watch two episodes of “The End of the F***ing World” on Netflix, listen to Jonny Greenwood’s “House of Woodcock” 11 times, and literally anything else.