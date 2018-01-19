Michael Douglas Accused of Sexual Harassment by Journalist Susan Braudy

“He slid down to the floor, unbuckled his belt, and put his hand inside his trousers," Braudy said on "The Today Show."

In an appearance on “The Today Show” Friday morning, journalist and author Susan Braudy says actor Michael Douglas “fondle[d] himself” in front of her without her consent during a work meeting in the 1980s. “He slid down to the floor, unbuckled his belt, and put his hand inside his trousers, and I could see what he was doing,” said Braudy. “Then he began to sort of fondle himself, and I was very scared.”

Read More:Michael Douglas Preemptively Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation He Knows Is Coming

Braudy said Douglas repeatedly harassed her while she was employed by his company, Stone Bridge Productions. “He thought he was the king of the world, and that he could humiliate me without any repercussions.” She did not go to police at the time, said Braudy, because friends warned her not to speak out against the powerful man at the height of his career.

Earlier this month, Douglas tried to get ahead of the allegation, calling it “a complete lie” and and saying there is “no truth to it whatsoever” in an exclusive interview with Deadline. “I wonder if people realize when you do something like this, it hurts a lot more than just one person,” he added.

Watch Braudy’s first televised interview with NBC News correspondent Kate Snow below.