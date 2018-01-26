‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ Coming to the Big Screen With Horror Favorite Mike Flanagan Directing

Stephen King's 2013 novel picks up the story of Danny Torrance when he's in his 40s.

Redrum. Redrum. Redrum. Danny Torrance will officially be returning to the big screen in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep.” The 2013 novel serves as a sequel to “The Shining” as it picks up with Torrence in his 40s, just as he’s succumbing to the same demons that drove his father mad in The Overlook Hotel all those years ago. The film has tapped horror favorite Mike Flanagan to direct and re-write Akiva Goldsman’s original script.

“Doctor Sleep” picks up with a rage-filled and alcoholic Torrence whose “shining” powers return when he begins to embrace sobriety. Torrence starts using his gift to communicate with the dying at a local hospice center, and his story takes a turn after he meets a young girl who also has “shining” powers.

The sequel is being set up at Warner Bros., the same company who distributed Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” in 1975. Trevor Macy will produce the sequel along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Jon Berg. Goldsman is an executive producer on the project.

Flanagan most recently was the director behind Netflix’s Stephen King adaptation of “Gerald’s Game.” He has become a favorite among horror movie lovers thanks to critical favorites such as “Hush” and “Oculus.” He’s also working with Netflix on a 10-episode adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House.”