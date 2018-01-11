Mira Sorvino Apologizes to Dylan Farrow for Working With Woody Allen: ‘I Was a Naive Young Actress’

Sorvino won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1995 for starring in Allen's "Mighty Aphrodite."

Mira Sorvino is the latest actor to come forward expressing regrets over working with Woody Allen. Sorvino won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1995 for her acclaimed turn in Allen’s comedy “Mighty Aphrodite.” The actress expressed her regrets in an emotional open letter written specifically to Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter who has alleged for years that the director molested her as a child.

“I confess that at the time I worked for Woody Allen I was a naive young actress,” Sorvino writes in the letter, published exclusively on The Huffington Post. “I swallowed the media’s portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry. For this I also owe an apology to Mia.”

Sorvino writes that she never was on the receiving end of Allen’s inappropriate behavior and apologizes to Farrow for “turning a blind eye” because she didn’t want the truth behind the allegations to be true.

“It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career’s existence,” Sorvino writes. “To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today.”

Sorvino has been at the center of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement for months. The actress came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in an article published by The New Yorker last October. Months later, directors such as Peter Jackson and Terry Zwigoff revealed that Weinstein allegedly blacklisted Sorvino from auditioning for roles in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Bad Santa,” respectively. Many of the allegations against Weinstein alleged the executive would threaten the careers of actresses who turned down his sexual advances.

Sorvino ends her open letter with the following statement: “I am sorry it has taken me a few weeks to come out in support of you…but it has been a process for me to own this truth and make this irrevocable break. I send you love and inclusion and admiration for your courage all this time. I believe you!!! I am grateful to you and admire your integrity and bravery, one woman who has had to stand virtually alone all these years speaking her painful truth. You are a true hero, and I stand with you.”

Actors such as Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, David Krumholtz, and Griffin Newman have all come forward in recent months to talk about their regrets over working with Woody Allen.

Head over to The Huffington Post to read Sorvino’s full letter.