The two-week Manhattan celebration will feature onscreen turns from performers as varied as Douglas Fairbanks and Jackie Chan.

New York City’s Museum of Modern Art will soon commence with its top of the year tradition: revisiting cinema’s past. To Save and Project: The 15th MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation (a riff on the law enforcement motto “to serve and protect”) launches in two weeks, bringing Gothamites screenings of more than 20 newly safeguarded films. The oldest feature, wordless “The World and the Woman,” dates back to 1916.

Respectively, the festival will open and close with “Transatlantic” and “Sherlock Holmes,” culled from the 50-plus title filmography of “Johnny Come Lately” director William K. Howard (1899-1954). Nearly half of the curated selections are sourced from outside the States, including “Two Monks” (Mexico), “Batch ’81” (The Philippines), “God’s Gift” (Burkina Faso), “The Quince Tree Sun” (Spain), and Jackie Chan-fronted-and-directed “Police Story” (Hong Kong), the inspiration for five sequels.

Four short film selections come courtesy of the Women’s Film Preservation Fund, and two of the festival’s features were also helmed by women (Chantal Akerman’s “The Meetings of Anna” and Ida Lupino’s “Outrage”). Lectures will also explore the works of female artists Maria Lassnig and Aloha Wanderwell, as well as the challenges of restoring Cinerama films.

January 20 will be devoted to New German Cinema pioneer Rainer Werner Fassbinder — who died in 1982 at age 37 following a drug overdose — as the festival hosts the American premiere of his television project “Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day,” to be shown back-to-back in five, feature-length installments.

You can see the full lineup right here.

To Save and Project runs from January 18 to February 1. Visit MoMA’s events calendar for a daily film listings.

