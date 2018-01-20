Mo’Nique Accuses Netflix of ‘Gender Bias and Color Bias,’ Calls for Boycott — Watch

She points to a pay disparity as evidence of her claims.

Don’t expect Mo’Nique to join the list of stand-up comedians doing Netflix specials. The Oscar winner accused the streaming service of “gender bias and color bias” on Instagram, saying she was offered $500,000 to do a stand-up special — a fraction of the $20 million that Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock reportedly received for their specials. Watch the full video below.

Here’s what she has to say:

“Hey, my loves. I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias. I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $20 million. Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated two more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends. However, I should get more’ — and Netflix agreed. “When we asked Netflix to explain the difference — why the money was so different — they said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique will bring.’ We said, ‘Well, what about my resume?’ They said, ‘We don’t go off of resumes.’ Then we asked them, ‘What was it about Amy Schumer?’ and they said, ‘Well, she sold out Madison Square Garden twice and she had a big movie over the summer.’ Is that not Amy Schumer’s resume? And then Netflix said, ‘By the way, we believe Mo’Nique is a legend, too.’ Why shouldn’t I get what the legends are getting? Please stand with me in this boycott of Neftlix. I love us for real.”

Netflix has been aggressively pursuing stand-up specials for some time now, launching the “Netflix Is a Joke” ad campaign and courting comics like Rock, Chappelle, and others.