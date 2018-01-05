‘Mosaic’ Trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s Kooky Murder Mystery Is Finally Upon Us — Watch

It first premiered as an interactive smartphone app.

Two years removed from “The Knick,” Steven Soderbergh is once again behind the director’s chair for a TV series. This time it’s the outré-sounding “Mosaic,” a murder mystery told from several different characters’ perspectives premiering on HBO later this month. Sharon Stone, Paul Reubens, and Garrett Hedlund star in the show, which was first released as an interactive smartphone app. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Set against the backdrop of a mountain resort town, ‘Mosaic’ follows popular children’s book author and illustrator Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone), whose literary success makes her a local celebrity in the tight-knit community. At the annual fundraiser, where she is accompanied by trusted friend and confidante JC (Paul Reubens), she sets her sights on a handsome, young newcomer in town, aspiring graphic artist Joel Hurley (Garrett Hedlund). Encouraged by the doting and flirtatious Olivia, he accepts her offer for a place to stay and work, but the unexpected arrival of Joel’s girlfriend, Laura (Maya Kazan), sends Olivia into a jealous tailspin. “Olivia subsequently has a chance meeting with charming stranger Eric Neill (Frederick Weller), another new arrival in town, whose duplicitous intentions to sweep her off her feet for financial gain have an unexpected outcome. “When Olivia disappears on New Year’s Day, leaving behind a blood-soaked studio, ‘Mosaic’ becomes an intricate whodunit, and it is up to detective Nate Henry (Devin Ratray) and Eric’s sister, Petra (Jennifer Ferrin), to unravel the mystery.”

“Mosaic” premieres on January 22, with other episodes debuting simultaneously the next three nights; the final two episodes air back-to-back on January 26 at the same time, and yes, all that sounds as confusing to us as it does to you.