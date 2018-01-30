‘Mute’ First Trailer: Duncan Jones Goes Back to the Future For ‘Moon’ Spiritual Sequel

Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, and Justin Theroux star.

The wait is almost over. Nearly a year after debuting first look photos, Duncan Jones’ “Mute” is finally gearing up for release on Netflix and the first trailer is nothing short of a visual stunner. Jones himself has described “Mute” as “Blade Runner” meets “Casablanca,” and it turns out the director wasn’t kidding around. He’s also called the film a spiritual sequel to his indie hit “Moon.”

Read More:Duncan Jones on How He Models His Career After Christopher Nolan

“Mute” is set in futuristic Berlin and stars Alexander Skarsgard as a bartender who takes it upon himself to track down his missing girlfriend. His search takes him directly into the seedy criminal underbelly of the city. Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux co-star.

Netflix will debut “Mute” on February 23. Watch the first trailer below.