‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ TV Show in the Works With Kumail Nanjiani to Star and Co-Write

The TV adaptation of the Daniel Day-Lewis film will star Nanjiani as a Pakistani Brit who opens a laundromat with his white boyfriend.

A television adaptation of the celebrated indie film “My Beautiful Laundrette” is in the works, with “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani attached to co-wrote and star, according to Variety. “Traffic” scribe Stephen Gaghan is executive producing with Super Deluxe, a production company best known for making bizarre viral video content. No distribution deal has been set for the series. With themes touching on immigration and LGBT issues, the adaptation couldn’t be more timely.

Directed by Stephen Frears from a screenplay by Hanif Kureishi, “My Beautiful Laundrette” charts a British Pakistini man (Gordon Warnecke) who opens a laundromat in London with his white punk boyfriend, originally played by Daniel Day-Lewis. The film was hailed for its complex and comical take on tensions between London’s Pakistani and English communities. The British Film Institute ranked “My Beautiful Laundrette” as the 50th greatest British film of the 20th century.

Kureishi will also executive produce, along with “Silicon Valley” producer Alec Berg. “Laundrette” marks one of the first television projects for Super Deluxe, which just announced the sale of its supernatural drama “Chambers” to Netflix. Gaghan is attached to executive produce the 10-episode series.