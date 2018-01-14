Just don't ask them who they're wearing.

Meryl Sheep, Mahershallama Ali, Jimmy Kibble, Cobra Winfrey, and Bunnifer Lawrence aren’t exactly household names, but they’ll soon be getting their moment in the sun all the same. “Nat Geo WILD from the Red Carpet” is celebrating the Academy Awards with those cleverly named animals

“One of my favorite actresses, ViOWLa Davis, gave me a heads-up that this year’s red carpet is going to be the ‘hoo’s hoo’ of the animal kingdom, so I’m looking forward to chatting with these A-listers,” said Ross Mathews, who’s co-hosting the event alongside Sarina Morales. “It’s been a wild year in Hollywood, so viewers can expect ferocious fashions and celebrity surprises. Get the popcorn ready, because this year’s red carpet is going to be a total zoo!”

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. PST on March 4, AKA Oscar Sunday.