Golden Globes 2018: Natalie Portman Presented Best Director By Blasting the HFPA For Nominating Only Male Filmmakers

Greta Gerwig, Patty Jenkins, and Dee Rees were all left out of the Golden Globe race for Best Director this year.

Natalie Portman shocked the Golden Globe Awards when she called out the Hollywood Foreign Press for snubbing women in the Best Director category. The actress was presenting the Best Director category alongside Ron Howard when she remarked before announcing the five nominated filmmakers: “Here are the all male nominees.”

The quick remark elicited gasps from the audience and some cheers. The Hollywood Foreign Press received backlash when nominations were announced in December for the lack of women nominated for Best Director. Contenders such as Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”), and Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) were all left out in favor of Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, and Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards”).

Portman’s dig was especially potent since it followed an impassioned speech by Oprah Winfrey, who accepted this year’s Cecile B. DeMille Award by saluting strong women everywhere for being brave enough to speak out. Guillermo del Toro ended up winning the award for Best Director.

