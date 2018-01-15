Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, and More Say Time’s Up For Woody Allen: ‘I Believe You, Dylan Farrow’

Oprah Winfrey sat down with some of the most powerful women in Hollywood and asked them about Dylan Farrow. Their response was unanimous.

Following her speech at the Golden Globes in which she powerfully advocated on behalf of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movements, Oprah Winfrey joined some of the most powerful women in Hollywood for a segment on “CBS Sunday Morning” to discuss the Time’s Up campaign and accused predators such as Woody Allen.

Allen has been in the headlines a lot this month as Dylan Farrow has pressured Hollywood stars to speak out against the director. Farrow has alleged for years that Allen molested her as a child. She called out advocates of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements like Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake for supporting anti-sexual harassment causes while refusing to speak out about working with Allen.

“I believe you, Dylan,” Natalie Portman told Oprah when asked about her allegations. “I believe you.”

Portman was joined during the interview by Reese Witherspoon, Kathleen Kennedy, America Ferrera, attorney Nina Shaw, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Shonda Rhimes. All of the women agreed with Portman. When asked whether or not it was “time’s up” for Allen in Hollywood, Rhimes responded, “I hope so.” The women once again agreed in unison.

“We’re humans. We’re all humans,” Portman said about the harassment issue at large. “And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and — and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

You can watch the entire sit down with Oprah in the video below.

Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.