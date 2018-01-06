‘Lady Bird’ Wins Big at the National Society of Film Critics Awards

It won Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Supporting Actress.

“Lady Bird” has been deemed the best film of 2017 by the National Society of Film Critics, which also gave Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age drama its awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay (both Gerwig) and Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf). The NSFC was also quite taken with “Get Out” and “Phantom Thread,” both of which were runners-up in several categories; Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Actor for his performance in the former, while Sally Hawkins was honored for her work in “The Shape of Water.”

Willem Dafoe earned yet another Best Supporting Actor laurel, meanwhile, and cinematographer Roger Deakins was similarly honored once again for “Blade Runner 2049.”

This year’s awards were dedicated to longtime critic and documentarian Richard Shickel, a founding member of the NSFC, who died last year. This was the 52nd year that the NSFC gave out awards. Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Lady Bird”

Runners-up: “Get Out,” “Phantom Thread”

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Runners-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”; Jordan Peele, “Get Out” (tie)

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Runners-up: Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Runners-up: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”; Cynthia Nixon, “A Quiet Passion”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Runners-up: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Shape of Water,” “The Post”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Runners-up: Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Runners-up: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Graduation”

Runners-up: “Faces Places,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Faces Places”

Runners-up: “Ex Libris: The New York Public Library,” “Dawson City: Frozen Time”

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”; Alexis Zabe, “The Florida Project”

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor”

Best Experimental Film: Ben Russell’s “Good Luck”

Film Heritage Award: “One Way or Another: Black Women’s Cinema 1970-1991,” BAMcinématek; Dan Talbot for his pioneering work as an exhibitor and distributor in bringing worldwide cinema to the United States