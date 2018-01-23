Netflix Lost as Much as $39 Million When It Canceled Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey’s New Projects — Report

The biopic "Gore" was scrapped, as was a planned stand-up special from C.K.

“Gore” is unlikely to ever see the light of day, given its star: Kevin Spacey, who faced a wave of sexual-harassment accusations late last year and was fired from “House of Cards” as a result. As for the Gore Vidal biopic, which was also produced by Netflix, the entire movie was scrapped. Louis C.K.’s planned second stand-up special met the same fate, and now Bloomberg (via Vulture) reports that not moving forward with either project cost the streaming service as much as $39 million.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the streaming service wrote in a statement last November. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

It was later announced that “House of Cards” will resume without Spacey; his character’s fate remains to be seen.

The two-time Oscar winner was also replaced on “All the Money in the World,” and reshooting his scenes with Christopher Plummer is said to have cost some $10 million; similarly, FX cut its ties with C.K. after producing “Louie,” “Better Things” and more with him.