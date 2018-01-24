‘Kill Bill’ Has Unfinished Business With Netflix Next Month; ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Lincoln,’ Too

Plus "The Emoji Movie," because what's Netflix without a little bit of poo?

February is cold, dark, and short; the perfect month to watch a ton of movies without feeling bad about it. Fortunately, Netflix’s newest batch of films will keep the blood flowing as you while away the wintry hours. “Kill Bill” Volumes 1 and 2 should get the heart racing, as well as “Goodfellas” and “The Hurt Locker.” On February 21, you can stream “Lincoln” if you need your Daniel Day-Lewis fix after “Phantom Thread.” Also coming to Netflix are five “American Pie” movies, three “Ocean’s” movies, and just one “Scream 3.”

Read More:Every New Netflix Original Series Premiering in 2018

Netflix Originals include Hungarian Oscar nominee “On Body and Soul,” Gloria Allred documentary “Seeing Allred,” Andy Serkis horror vehicle “The Ritual,” and a Gugu Mbatha-Raw romance from a producer of “Veep” called “Irreplaceable You.”

Here’s everything coming to Netflix next month:

Avail. 2/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Avail. 2/2/18

Cabin Fever

On Body and Soul– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/8/18

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Avail. 2/9/18

Seeing Allred– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/14/18

Love Per Square Foot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Irreplaceable You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/17/18

Blood Money

Avail. 2/19/18

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/21/18

Forgotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Avail. 2/23/18

Mute– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/24/18

Jeepers Creepers 3

Avail. 2/26/18

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Winnie