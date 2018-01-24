‘Kill Bill’ Has Unfinished Business With Netflix Next Month; ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Lincoln,’ Too

February is cold, dark, and short; the perfect month to watch a ton of movies without feeling bad about it. Fortunately, Netflix’s newest batch of films will keep the blood flowing as you while away the wintry hours. “Kill Bill” Volumes 1 and 2 should get the heart racing, as well as “Goodfellas” and “The Hurt Locker.” On February 21, you can stream “Lincoln” if you need your Daniel Day-Lewis fix after “Phantom Thread.” Also coming to Netflix are five “American Pie” movies, three “Ocean’s” movies, and just one “Scream 3.”
Netflix Originals include Hungarian Oscar nominee “On Body and Soul,” Gloria Allred documentary “Seeing Allred,” Andy Serkis horror vehicle “The Ritual,” and a Gugu Mbatha-Raw romance from a producer of “Veep” called “Irreplaceable You.”
Here’s everything coming to Netflix next month:
Avail. 2/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Avail. 2/2/18
Cabin Fever
On Body and Soul– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/8/18
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Avail. 2/9/18
Seeing Allred– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/14/18
Love Per Square Foot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Irreplaceable You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/17/18
Blood Money
Avail. 2/19/18
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/21/18
Forgotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Avail. 2/23/18
Mute– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/24/18
Jeepers Creepers 3
Avail. 2/26/18
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Winnie