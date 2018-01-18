Netflix’s ‘Ugly Delicious’: Ali Wong and David Chang Diss Untrustworthy Yelp Reviews and Wack Pho – Watch

The Momofuku restaurateur launches Netflix’s next new addictive food series.

Move over, “Chef’s Table.” Netflix will soon serve up a more accessible food series.

The streaming giant on Thursday announced the pickup of “Ugly Delicious,” a new food docu-series by Momofuku restaurateur/chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”). In contrast to the “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”/David Gelb-inspired food porn of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table,” the new series will turn its lens to food that is less camera-ready and more consumption-ready.

“Ugly Delicious” is a term that’s been used to describe the everyday food that is damn tasty but might not be Instagram-friendly. As a result, these comfort foods may not get the spotlight they deserve. Here’s Netflix’s description of the series:

Chang, along with other renowned chefs, industry leaders and celebrity guests, including Jimmy Kimmel, Alan Yang, Chef René Redzepi and legendary writer Ruth Reichl, come together to debate and define comfort food as a vehicle to discuss cultural and political issues around the world and explore the cultural traditions, flavors, and shared experiences that unite us all.

Throughout the docuseries, food is ultimately used as a bridge between different cultures, providing a way for others to relate to one another through shared life experiences through one important ingredient: food. More than just a food show, “Ugly Delicious” identifies ways to break down cultural barriers, tackle the misconceptions around food and its aesthetics, and bring to light the cultural traditions and stories that are often not told.

In the sneak peek of the series below, “Baby Cobra” comedian Ali Wong weighs in on what makes for a good Vietnamese restaurant vs. a “wack-ass pho place.” Hint: It’s not Yelp reviews. Watch:

”Ugly Delicious” will be dished up on Friday, Feb. 23 on Netflix.