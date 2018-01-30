Nicolas Cage Can Now Be Put Into Any Movie in History Thanks to A Machine-Learning Algorithm

Let's face it, you've always wanted to see Nicolas Cage as James Bond and Indiana Jones.

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to internet memes, but it’ll be very hard to outdo the current Cage meme sweeping the nation. A piece of software known on the internet as FakeApp utilizes an algorithm that makes it possible to scan a celebrity’s face and upload it onto preexisting video content, so naturally people have begun inserting Nicolas Cage into every movie on the planet.

Ever want to see Cage as James Bond or Indiana Jones? What about as Lois Lane? Well you’re in luck because the FakeApp has made it all possible. The AV Club has rounded up the very best Nicolas Cage FakeApp videos, but we’ve included our three favorites below.

Fortunately, Cage is still making batshit crazy new movies. The actor was at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month to premiere “Mandy,” which IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called a “stunning dose of psychedelia and derangement.”