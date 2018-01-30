Nicole Eggert Alleges Scott Baio Molested Her at 14: ‘It Is Scary and It’s Intimidating, Especially When You Are That Young’

The "Charles in Charge" actress appeared on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" to further discuss her recent allegations against her former co-star.

In an exclusive interview this morning on NBC News’ “Megyn Kelly TODAY,” actress Nicole Eggert discussed her recent accusations that “Charles in Charge” co-star Scott Baio molested her when she was a minor when the pair co-starred together on the popular the 1980’s sitcom. Eggert first made the claims via her Twitter account earlier this week, when she commented on a tweet referring to Baio’s support of President Donald Trump: “Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

Eggert followed her initial tweet with a series of messages in which she alleges she was molested by Baio from ages 14 to 17 and went into details about the assaults. Baio himself took to Twitter on Saturday, writing that “her claims are 100% lies,” before turning to Facebook Live to further dispute the allegations in a 16-minute-long video. Baio admitted that the pair had a consensual relationship when Eggert was 18, one that he says she initiated.

Eggert was joined by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, on the morning talk show, where she opened up about her allegations against Baio. (Bloom and Eggert later told Kelly that they are exploring all current legal options.)

Eggert alleges that the abuse began when she was 14 during the filming of their popular sitcom. “I was very young and it was shocking, a little. I had never experienced anything like that before either,” she said. “So, he was playing not only on my emotions, but on my hormones and all of those things.”

She added, “The issue with him, is that he was our boss and he was also telling me, ‘You can’t telling anybody, this is illegal, I will go to jail, the show will be over, everyone will be sued. You will be out of a job, you will ruin everybody’s life.’ And it is scary and it’s intimidating, especially when you are that young.”

When asked how often these alleged events occurred, Eggert said, “That happened quite often, through the age of 16…More than ten times, more like probably once a week. And then on set, there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which other cast members saw.”

Eggert also disputed Baio’s claim that they had sex when she was 18, saying that they first had sexual intercourse when she was 17, under the age of consent in California.

Asked why she had not previously spoken out about her experiences (though Baio alleged that she spoke about them in 2012 and 2013, when Eggert was promoting a reality show), Eggert said, “What my truth is, is that I wasn’t ready to tell my story and for me it was always protecting the show and protecting that whole legacy that nothing happened there. That was my delusion and that was my cover-up always.”

You can watch excerpts from Eggert’s interview on “Megyn Kelly TODAY” below and at the show’s official website.

