Nicole Kidman Really Loves to Eat Bugs, and She’ll Prove It to You on Video — Watch

Somebody get Nicole Kidman on "Fear Factor" ASAP.

2 hours ago

How did Nicole Kidman celebrate her big award wins for “Big Little Lies” this season? If you answered “by eating bugs,” then you could be right. The beloved actress joined Vanity Fair for the publication’s “Secret Talent Theatre” video series, where she dined on several different kinds of bugs, or “micro-livestock” as Kidman so elegantly calls them.

Kidman’s bug-only meal includes live hornworms (which she calls “moist” and “chewy), mealworms (which as a “fruity” taste she recommends), and crickets. Kidman caps off her meal with fried grasshoppers, which really satisfy her tastebuds.

“I’m telling you, I’d win ‘Survivor,'” Kidman notes.

Allow Kidman to eat bugs in front of you in the video below.

