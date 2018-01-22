Nicole Kidman Wins SAG Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for ‘Big Little Lies’

Kidman was nominated alongside two other "Big Little Lies" cast members and Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange for "Feud: Bette and Joan."

The question wasn’t so much if “Big Little Lies” would take home the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries, but who. As has happened multiple times since last fall, Nicole Kidman took home the prize, edging out two of her fellow cast members.

Co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon were two of the other finalists in the Best Actress in a Miniseries category. The idea that the actresses from the HBO hit would cancel out votes for each other was mitigated by the fact that the only other series nominated in this category had a pair of actresses itself: Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon each picked up nods for “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

“It’s only the beginning,” Kidman said of the support stories about older women have recently received from the industry, praising the financiers who help make them possible.

Kidman’s win caps off a juggernaut run through awards season, with Kidman having also won the Emmy and Golden Globe for the same performance. This is the last stop for the show before production on Season 2 heats up. With the central cast presumably returning, all three could conceivably be back in the running in an entirely different category when 2020 rolls around.

The 24th annual SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and hosted by Kristen Bell. Check out IndieWire’s full coverage here.

