‘Nostalgia’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and Ellen Burstyn Star in Alex Ross Perry-Penned Ensemble Drama — Watch

The Mark Pellington drama takes to task the perennial question: what would you save from a burning building?

In Mark Pellington’s newest drama, penned by indie stalwart Alex Ross Perry, one of life’s enduring — and, frankly, damn unsettling — questions is writ large though the various stories of people dealing with love and loss in different ways: what would you save from a burning building? Ellen Burstyn’s character asks that query overtly in the film’s first trailer, playing a woman who literally had to ask that very question as her home went up in flames.

She’s hardly the only person sorting through the value of objects, as “Nostalgia” weaves together a “mosaic of stories about love and loss” and, per its own intriguingly short synopsis, aims to “explore our relationships to the objects, artifacts, and memories that shape our lives.” Elsewhere, Jon Hamm appears as a man wrestling with the weight of his childhood home and what it actually means to him.

And he’s not the only one, either, as “Nostalgia” features a massive cast, including Catherine Keener, Bruce Dern, John Ortiz, Nick Offerman, James Le Gros, Amber Tamblyn, Annalise Basso, Mikey Madison, Jennifer Mudge, Patton Oswalt, and Chris Marquette.

The film will have its world premiere this Saturday evening at the Palm Springs Film Festival and will hit theaters on February 16. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for “Nostalgia” below.

