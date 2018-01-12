Critics’ Choice Awards 2018: Olivia Munn Blasts Mark Wahlberg’s $1.5 Million ‘All the Money’ Salary

Munn and Niecy Nash took some time during the awards show to skewer Weinstein, Wahlberg, and more men.

Olivia Munn took some time during her hosting duties at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards to put Mark Wahlberg on blast for receiving $1.5 million on the reshoots for “All the Money in the World” while co-star Michelle Williams made the SAG minimum of $80 a day. Williams ended up earning less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

Mann joined comedian and actress Niecy Nash for a segment in which the two thanked men for not being terrible. One example Munn said was the “studio executive who had me meet him in the hotel conference room instead of his actual hotel room,” referring to the Weinstein allegations.

After a couple more jokes, Munn turned her attention to the Hollywood pay gap: “I do want to say thank you to the producers [of the Critics’ Choice Awards] for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg $1 million. He took a pay cut, so that’s really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much.”

While Munn skewered Wahlberg, she mostly avoided the sexual harassment and abuse accusations making headlines in Hollywood outside of the jokes with Nash.