‘On My Block’ Trailer: ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Meets High School in New Netflix Comedy

The creator of "Awkward" helms a coming-of-age comedy about four teens trying to survive high school in South Central L.A.

Nothing measures a person’s mettle quite like high school, nor a TV writer’s skill like a high school comedy. Fresh off the success of Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” Netflix is delivering another city-set comedy, this time aimed at younger audiences. “On My Block” follows four teenage friends as they embark on their first year of high school in South Central Los Angeles. The newly released trailer promises a jam-packed soundtrack, quick paced storytelling, and adorable fresh-faced talent.

The trailer opens with a well-meaning older brother doling out advice to his young charges: “You need to stick together to survive.” Of course, as romance, glory, and temptation get in the way, the question becomes: “What happened with sticking together?”

“On My Block,” is co-created by “Awkward” creator Lauren Iungerich, along with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Per the official synopsis: “‘On My Block’ is a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. It’s set in a predominantly Hispanic and African American part of South Central L.A., and follows a fearless foursome as they enter high school and confront the challenges of adolescence and their neighborhood.”

“On My Block,” stars Jason Genao (“Logan,” “The Get Down”), Diego Tinoco (“Teen Wolf”), Sierra Capri, Brett Gray, Ronnie Hawk, and Disney Channel star Jessica Marie Garcia (“Liv and Maddie”).

Check out the trailer for “On My Block” below.