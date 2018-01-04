‘One Day at a Time’ Season 2 Trailer: Norman Lear’s Updated Sitcom Returns — Watch

13 new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix later this month.

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of “One Day at a Time,” its reimagining of the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz star in the show, which returns later this month. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, ‘One Day at a Time’ is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family sometimes-reluctantly cohabitating and navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the ‘help’ of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante. Through an contemporary lens, ‘One Day at a Time’ offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad — and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.”

The original series, which starred Bonnie Franklin, ran from 1975 to 1984. Season 2 of “One Day at a Time” will consist of 13 30-minute episodes and will be available to stream on January 26.