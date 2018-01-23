‘Ophelia’ Review: Daisy Ridley Is a Reimagined Shakespearean Heroine, But the Drama Wastes Its Best Ideas — Sundance 2018

Alongside Naomi Watts, the pair attempt to reinvent "Hamlet," but a muddy narrative and some strange subplots rob the film of its power.

Shakespeare has always been ripe for reinvention, and Claire McCarthy’s “Ophelia,” a reworking of “Hamlet” from the perspective of his seemingly doomed lover, is the kind of new spin on one of the ol’ Bard’s most beloved stories that should only reestablish the force of Shakespeare’s original words. And yet McCarthy’s film, based on Lisa Klein’s 2006 novel of the same name, takes its best ideas (and its best performers) and traps them in a cheap narrative that would will likely rank among the worst of many Shakespearean adaptations. It’s such a good idea on paper, rendered totally inert on the screen.

At least there’s Daisy Ridley as the eponymous Ophelia, introduced as a “willful girl” who is literally locked out of the very library she’s so desperate to enter (“Ophelia” is rarely subtle), Ridley brings a grace to Ophelia that makes it clear why both Queen Gertrude (Naomi Watts) and young Hamlet (George MacKay) would gravitate towards her. In a palace filled with whispers and intrigue – plus Clive Owen stomping about as a Claudius that is both alluring and totally repugnant – Ophelia offers an innocence that’s in short supply. Gertrude soon takes her under her wing as an official lady-in-waiting, annoying her other attendants, who can never quite make amends with the fact that their charge likes a poor, smart girl better than them.

Their initial bond is a strange one – is Gertrude just taking pity on the little wretch? or does she seem something strangely familiar in her circumstances? – but it serves to build out the first act of the film in compelling style. Watts and Ridley possess an absorbing chemistry, and any doubts about their relationship slip away as the years past. Ophelia is honest and true, and Gertrude finds herself delighted by the possibility of teaching such a charming young lady the real ways of the world (from bawdy books to her latent witchy potion addiction).

The film’s production design is oddly anachronistic – there’s never a single moment when it seems even feasible that the action is taking place in medieval Denmark – instead opting to embrace lush colors and fabrics that scream “look, sort of royal!” and a soundtrack more beholden to the talents of Sarah McLachlan than any strolling troubadour. At least there are some really great parties.

The well-appointed parties and Ophelia’s relative happy place with the queen are, of course, short-lived, as everything goes totally topside when the king is murdered, Gertrude is revealed to be terribly weak, and young Hamlet returns to shred any remaining belief that any of this is at all normal. (He also finds time to fall in love with Ophelia, picking back up with her after a short-lived romance that ended when he basically rode off into the sunset.) MacKay puts on a decent Hamlet, finding humanity in the space between his petulant early appearances and the later madness that fuels his desperate desire for vengeance.

Despite initially pursuing a clever entry point for the film – what if this was really Ophelia’s story? – Semi Chellas’ script abandons most of the concept by the film’s second half, when “Ophelia” instead turns its attention to cheaply knocking off some of Shakespeare’s other greatest hits. There’s the witch in the forest (“Macbeth”), a weak cross-dressing contrivance (“Twelfth Night”), and most damning of all, an exceedingly weird rip-off of that essential fake poison plot in “Romeo and Juliet.”

If you’re going to steal from Shakespeare, why do it while you’re already trying to put a new twist on one of his greatest works? And if “Hamlet” doesn’t offer you enough meat already, you’re doing something very wrong indeed.

Most damning, however, is that the film no longer feels as if it belongs to Ophelia, but instead is just using her as a different point of view for a well-known tale. In an early voiceover, Ridley promises to deliver a story that finally sheds light on who Ophelia was, a dedication that McCarthy’s own film forgets along the way. While the first half of the film relied on the young lady-in-waiting making her own way in a wholly strange environment, showing events through both her eyes and her emotions, the final act of the film is a mushy, muddled revisit that nearly forgets the very thing that tipped it all of: what if this was Ophelia’s story? It’s not.

Grade: C

“Ophelia” premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

