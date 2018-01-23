Oscars 2018: Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep, and More React to Nominations

Academy Award nominee Jordan Peele tweeted Tuesday morning: "What's the opposite of the sunken place?"

Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep, Sally Hawkins, and Kumail Nanjiani reacted to news of their Oscar nominations Tuesday morning with characteristic humor and grace. Some made jokes on Twitter, while others released official statements of gratitude. “Get Out” director Jordan Peele was the first to tweet his reactions, never missing an opportunity to get a laugh.

“What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?” Peele wrote. He later added that he could hardly contain himself when he spoke to “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for Best Actor: “You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.”

Sally Hawkins, who picked up her second nomination, this time for Best Actress in a Leading Role in “The Shape of Water” said in a statement released by Entertainment Weekly:

“I am so delighted for us all. To be honoured by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling. It is a privilege to tell such stories and to be able to make films that show there is a life beyond the life that people know – one that is not always seen.”

21-time Academy Award nominee Meryl Streep took the moment to celebrate women’s voices and freedom of the press: “I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers.”

Kumail Nanjiani, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay along with his wife and co-writer Emily V. Gordon, kept things cheeky and simple: “Hey Academy Award Nominee Emily V. Gordon, how’s it going?” The movie’s director, Michael Showalter, also voiced his support with an enthusiastic “O.M.G!!!!!”

In an otherwise very impressive year of nominations, it is unfortunate that “The Florida Project” was snubbed both for Best Picture and Best Director. The film’s director, Sean Baker, tweeted his support for his movie’s star Willem Dafoe, who picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, saying “Congrats to all the nominees!” Now, that’s good sportsmanship.

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright noted that editing may not be the sexiest of categories, but he was thrilled nonetheless: “To say that my amazing team and I are thrilled with our three nominations is a huge understatement.”