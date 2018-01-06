‘Our Cartoon President’ Trailer: Showtime Will Make Animated Trump Series Premiere Available Opposite State of the Union

TCA: The network will officially debut the ten-episode series on February 11.

The jury’s still out on whether a scripted, animated version of the White House is the best idea, but now there’s an idea of what one particular parody world of D.C. has in mind.

Showtime has released the trailer for “Our Cartoon President,” a ten-part animated series centered on Trump and associates, slated to debut next month. The network also announced today that they’ll make the premiere available across all platforms two days before the 2018 State of the Union Address.

From this opening look, “Our Cartoon President” will be centered on the White House, but will also be going outside the walls of the West Wing, drawing in Trump sons, cabinet members, and even the hosts of “Fox and Friends.” (And Ted Cruz is the Beetlejuice of the living quarters, because sure.)

The cartoon Trump character became a running feature on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” during the 2016 presidential election, making a number of return trips. Colbert and “Late Show” boss Chris Licht are EPs on the show, with R.J. Fried serving as showrunner.

Animated Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer make an appearance. This show has a lot going on.

The full trailer is below:

“Our Cartoon President” officially debuts February 11 on Showtime.

