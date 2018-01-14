‘Paddington 2’ Is Giving ‘Lady Bird’ a Run for Its Money on Rotten Tomatoes

It's 100% "fresh" with 149 reviews.

For a few weeks last year, “Lady Bird” set a record. Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age drama maintained its 100% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 196 positive reviews, making it the best-reviewed movie in the website’s history; when a lone dissenter finally came along, that record reverted back to “Toy Story 2.” With 149 reviews, all of them positive, the animated “Paddington 2” is now closing in on that same mark.

“Toy Story 2” has 163 reviews to its name, meaning Paul King’s sequel will surpass it if 15 more positive notices come along. That isn’t too unlikely, as nearly everyone who’s seen the movie echoes IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, who calls “Paddington 2” “the rare sequel that improves upon the original, and in turn makes the still rarer case for a franchise to continue on as long as it possibly can.”

Ben Whishaw once again voices the beloved bear, a staple of children’s literature for more than half a century; Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Waters, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Grant all co-star in the film.