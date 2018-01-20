All 163 reviews on the site are positive.

Paddington loves marmalade sandwiches, and critics love Paddington — so much so, in fact, that “Paddington 2” is now the best-reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history. The movie is 100% “fresh” on the review aggregator with 167 reviews, meaning it’s now surpassed “Toy Story 2” (which has a paltry 163 positive notices to its name). “Lady Bird” briefly held the same record last year until a single negative review came along; Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama now has 217 positive reviews total.

Paul King, who directed both “Paddington” movies, had this to say:

“The ‘Paddington’ films are a real labour of love. So many people pour their hearts and souls into them for months or even years, hand-crafting every last frame, and we are all incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had so far. We hope it inspires people to go to the cinema to see for themselves if a talking animal film really can be any good, and whether Hugh Grant really can look devilishly handsome even while dressed as a nun. (Clue: yes.)”

Ben Whishaw voices the beloved bear, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Jim Broadbent, Brendan Gleeson, and Julie Walters co-starring. “Paddington 2” is now in theaters.