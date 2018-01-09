‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Casts to Appear at PaleyFest 2018 — Full Lineup

Barbra Streisand will also be honored during an opening night celebration of the 35th annual television festival.

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled the lineup for its 35th annual PaleyFest television festival, which will once again feature the casts of some of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV, as well as some fan favorites

The festival will pay tribute to the legendary singer Barbra Streisand in an opening night celebration, honoring her for her work in television, including many Emmy-award winning concert specials. In addition to Streisand, the casts of “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Riverdale” will also be featured.

PaleyFest LA benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on culture and society. The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archives of television and radio content, including collections that feature achievements in television by African-Americans, Hispanics, the LGBTQ community, and most recently the expanded collection of achievements by women in television.

The full PaleyFest lineup for 2018 is as follows:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30 p.m.)

March 17: Fox’s “The Orville” (2 p.m.)

March 17: NBC’s “Will & Grace” (7 p.m.)

March 18: Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2 p.m.)

March 18: HBO’s “Silicon Valley” (7 p.m.)

March 20: CW’s “Supernatural” (6:45 p.m.)

March 21: CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m.)

March 22: ABC’s “The Good Doctor” (7:30 p.m.)

March 24: CBS’s “Mom” (2 p.m.)

March 24: OWN’s “Queen Sugar” (7 p.m.)

March 25: CW’s “Riverdale” (2 p.m.)

March 25: Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (7 p.m.)

PaleyFest 2018 will run from March 16-26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on January 11 at 9 a.m., and to the general public on January 12 at 9 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit paleyfest.org