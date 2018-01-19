‘Paterno’ Trailer: Al Pacino Doesn’t Want to Say What He Knew or When He Knew It in HBO Drama — Watch

Barry Levinson directed the film, which co-stars Riley Keough.

HBO has released the trailer for “Paterno,” its upcoming movie about — wait for it — Joe Paterno. Al Pacino plays the disgraced coach, who became the winningest college-football coach in history prior to his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Watch below.

“The question isn’t just what he knew, it’s what he did about it,” Pacino said last week at the Television Critics Association. “I think he knew there were complaints. He knew there were rumors. […] I don’t think he was very fond of Sandusky, for whatever reasons — I think there were other reasons.”

“He did act upon it,” Pacino added. “He did say he thought someone should look into this. [But] a guy like Paterno — he’s like an emperor, he’s like a king. He didn’t take up with it because it was out of his control. And I think this is a character who’s used to control.”

Academy Award winner Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”) is directing the film, his latest collaboration with Pacino following “You Don’t Know Jack” and “The Humbling.” Riley Keough, Annie Parisse and Kathy Baker co-star in “Paterno,” which will premiere on HBO later this year.