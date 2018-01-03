Paul Sorvino Threatens Harvey Weinstein for Harassing and Blacklisting Daughter Mira: ‘I Will Kill the Motherf*cker’

"My daughter is a wonderful person and she doesn't deserve to have been treated that way by this pig," Sorvino said.

Paul Sorvino has a message for Harvey Weinstein: “I will kill you motherfucker.” The “Goodfellas” actor threatened the disgraced former head of The Weinstein Company to TMZ, telling the outlet that he hopes Weinstein goes to jail or worse for his alleged behavior. Over 90 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or abuse, including Sorvino’s daughter, actress and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino.

“If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he’ll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically,” Paul Sorvino said. “He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a bitch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherfucker. Real simple.”

“If I had known it, he would not…be walking,” the actor added. “He’d be in a wheelchair…My daughter is a wonderful person and she doesn’t deserve to have been treated that way by this pig. So this pig will get his comeuppance. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail, but if he doesn’t, Harvey, come here, I have some news for you.”

In a report published by Ronan Farrow at The New Yorker last October, Mira Sorvino accused Weinstien of sexual harassment in the 1990s. The actress told Farrow that Weinstein started messaging her shoulders and tried to get physical with her at a hotel room in Toronto around the 1995 release of “Mighty Aphrodite.” Directors such as Peter Jackson and Terry Zwigoff later accused Weinstein of blacklisting Sorvino from auditioning for parts in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Bad Santa,” respectively.

Many of the allegations against Weinstein included mention that he would threaten the careers of the actresses who refused to give in to his advances. After hearing Jackson admit he was told by Weinstein not to audition her for “The Lord of the Rings” because she was difficult to work with, Sorvino tweeted out: “There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career,”

Weinstein has denied ever harassing Sorvino or blacklisting her from movie roles.