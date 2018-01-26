Paul Thomas Anderson Won’t Stop Directing Intimate HAIM Music Videos — Watch ‘Night So Long (Live at the Greek)’

The director reunites with HAIM to film a live version of their song "Night So Long."

Paul Thomas Anderson is having a very good week. Fresh off earning his second career Oscar nomination for Best Director, Anderson has debuted his latest music video for the band HAIM. The band and Anderson have been tight-knit collaborators recently, with Anderson directing the 35mm short film “Valentine’s Day” and videos for songs “Right Now” and “Little of Your Love.” The latest clip is captures HAIM performing a live rendition of “Night so Long” at the Greek Theater.

“I do music videos because the HAIM girls are in my life,” Anderson recently told The Playlist about their creative collaboration. “As long as they’re around, I’ll hopefully be doing music videos for them. That’s one of the best creative relationships I’ve had in a while. I love those girls. I hope to do their whole filmography. I love them. It’s great music, they’re super charismatic to film. Everything we do is like a home movie because it’s a very familial type situation.”

Anderson’s Best Director nomination is one of six awards “Phantom Thread” will compete for at the 90th Academy Awards. The drama is also nominated for Best Picture. You can watch Anderson’s latest HAIM video.