‘The Other Side of the Wind’: Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, and Rian Johnson Attend First Screening

Orson Welles' legendary unfinished final film played to a small room of Hollywood elites.

“The Other Side of the Wind,” Orson Welles’ final unfinished film, is finally approaching completion. According to Welles fan site Wellesnet, a cut of the film screened for a select group of Hollywood elite Tuesday in Santa Monica, 42 years after principal photography finished. An attendee at the screening described it as more than a rough cut, but not a final product. Filmmakers in attendance at the screening included Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Peter Bogdanovich, and Rian Johnson.

Last year, Netflix announced it was acquiring the movie and funding its completion, which has been overseen by producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza. Bogdanovich, who was charged by Welles with finishing the film in the event of his death, is an executive producer. They enlisted Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski and sound mixer Scot Millan to assist with the restoration. The producers also brought on negative cutter Mo Henry, who has worked on “Jaws,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Mulholland Drive.”

Only a handful of people were selected to attend the highly secret screening, which was booked under the name of one of the crew members. In a photo posted to Instagram by Rymsza, the crowd includes Danny Huston (whose father, John Huston, stars in the film), actors Crispin Glover and Peter Jason, as well as producers Lou Race and Neil Canton.

Netflix has indicated it is eyeing a 2018 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.