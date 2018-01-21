Peter Dinklage Says It’s the ‘Perfect Time’ to End ‘Game of Thrones,’ and This Is Why

He thinks and he knows things.

Not unlike Tyrion Lannister, Peter Dinklage knows things. One of those things is the fact that “Game of Thrones” is indeed about to end. Speaking to Variety at Sundance, the Emmy winner said that it’s “the perfect time” for the show to conclude, lest it overstay its welcome. Watch below.

“It’s time,” the actor said during a visit to Variety’s studio in Park City. “Story-wise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

“It’s bittersweet when it’s time to move on with everything,” Dinklage added. “It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking. Especially when you’ve spent more than a couple months with people.”

Dinklage also knows that fans are impatient for the final season, which won’t premiere until 2019 — more than a year-and-a-half after the previous season ended. “It’s the final season, and it’s a long one so we’re taking our time,” he said.