Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman Lip-Syncing to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott Is as Indescribable as You’d Imagine — Watch

Doritos and Mountain Dew teamed up for a Super Bowl ad that's basically this year's Heatmiser/Snowmiser.

When Missy Elliott’s coming to life in a picture frame on a wall is the fifth most unexpected thing about your commercial, that’s saying something. Nevertheless, Doritos and Mountain Dew pulled out some stops for their Super Bowl ad this year, bringing in a lip sync battle that even Beyonce and Channing Tatum would applaud.

Oh, did we mention that Busta Rhymes is in a picture frame, too? Well, yes, Busta Rhymes is in a picture frame, too.

We’re assuming this also doubles as a stealth sequel to “I Think We’re Alone Now,” where in a post-apocalyptic society, Dinklage’s character moves to a mansion and subsists solely on spicy snack food, all the while hallucinating his favorite rapper.

Yes, this Busta verse is from a Chris Brown song, which is not great, but….hey, look at Morgan Freeman! If the world ends tomorrow in fire or ice (as consumption of these products will no doubt lead to), we did get this GIF before we perish.

How lucky we are to be, etc.

There’s also the question of whether Dinklage’s work here is as impressive as the worm in that one Vine. Who knows. Drink Doritos. Eat Mountain Dew. They are our gods now.

(And if any junior account executive is thinking of reviving this next year with another Busta verse, don’t do “Scenario.” We know you want to, but try “Slip Slide” inside. Trust us.)

