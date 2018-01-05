Nearly 200,000 People Sign Petition to Remove Logan Paul From YouTube After Filming Dead Body

The backlash against Paul continues to grow after he posted a video of a dead body in Japan's "suicide forest."

Just under 200,000 people have signed an online petition to remove YouTube star Logan Paul from the streaming website in the aftermath of a video he posted that featured a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

“Logan paul has gotten away with a lot of stuff. He took it way to far this time,” the petition reads. “A man who had family and friends chose to end his life, and you chose to share his death to your millions of followers without thinking about how his family/friends felt? It’s disgusting and shouldn’t be tolerated.”

The video was filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan which is known as “the suicide forest” due to the many suicides that occur there. The video was named “We Found A Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest” and has since been removed by YouTube.

“This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted to this channel,” Paul said in the video’s intro. “I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever.”

The video quickly received backlash and now the petition is nearing its 200,000 signature goal. Celebrities such as Aaron Paul and Sophie Turner spoke out against Paul. The YouTube star posted an apology soon after the outrage started.

