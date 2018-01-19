PGA Adds New Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines After Banning Harvey Weinstein

The list of preventative measures and protocols was unanimously passed earlier this week by the guild's National Board of Directors and Officers.

Ahead of January 20’s Producers Guild of America Awards, the PGA has ratified a new set of anti-sexual harassment guidelines. The recommendations were based on suggestions made by the PGA’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force, a group first announced October 16, the day the guild revealed that it unanimously voted to begin expulsion proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. Rather than repealing the PGA’s decision, Weinstein — who oversaw five Best Picture Oscar winners — resigned, and the PGA declared him banned for life later that month.

The eight-page set of guidelines, universally passed by the PGA’s 38-person, predominantly female National Board of Directors and Officers on January 17, contains three parts: “Identifying Sexual Harassment,” what do to when such behavior has been recognized, and “Protocol for Victims, Witnesses, Producers.” Also included are three exhibits: “History and Background on Harassment Law,” “Resources for Reporting and Enforcement,” and “Resources Available to Aid in Sexual Harassment Training.” The Board also strongly emphasizes how vital it is for productions to follow existing federal and state legislation where harassment is concerned.

“Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of the Producers Guild membership,” said PGA Presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary in a statement. “As producers, we provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments built on mutual respect, so it is our obligation to change our culture and eradicate this abuse.”

Lucchesi and McCreary also stated that the PGA will continue working closely with the Time’s Up initiative, the Anita Hill-chaired Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, and more industry leaders intent on evolving Hollywood’s culture on- and off-set.

The PGA represents more than 8,200 members, some of whom will be honored at its annual awards tomorrow at The Beverly Hilton. For the first time in the ceremony’s 29-year history, 11 — not 10 — films will vie for the Oscar-predictive Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Read the new guidelines in their entirety here.

