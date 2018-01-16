‘Phantom Thread’ Giveaway: Enter to Win a Prize Pack for Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Film

Enter for a chance to win a prize pack for Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, including the film's score, a tote bag and special coffee table book.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis have teamed up for one final film, and “Phantom Thread” has not disappointed. Filled with incredible performances from Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and breakout Vicky Krieps, “Phantom Thread” is a serious Oscar contender in multiple categories, including Best Original Score thanks to long-time PTA collaborator Jonny Greenwood.

If you haven’t been able to stop listening to the film’s gorgeous soundtrack, you’re in luck. Our friends at Focus Features have teamed up with IndieWire and have put together a prize pack which includes a copy of the “Phantom Thread” score, a House of Woodcock tote bag and “The Women of Woodcock” coffee table book.

To celebrate the wide release of “Phantom Thread,” we’ve giving away two of these prize packs to two lucky winners based in the United States. These are must-have items for any Paul Thomas Anderson fan, and they will make you want to see the film all over again.

Now through Tuesday, September 23 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, January 23 at or around 3pm ET.