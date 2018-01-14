‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Is ‘Pentagon Propaganda’ in the Guise of a Musical, According to a Crazy Report

Yvan eht nioj.

In a Medium post, one Caitlin Johnstone sums up all of our feelings about “Pitch Perfect 3”: “I wasn’t expecting a masterpiece, but I also wasn’t expecting to be blasted in the face with ninety minutes of blatant war propaganda from the United States Department of Defense.” Wait, what? Get out the tin foil, dear reader, because this one’s pretty out there.

After mentioning a report published by Insurge Intelligence that “showed unbelievably extensive involvement of US defense and intelligence agencies in the production of popular Hollywood movies and TV shows,” Johnstone notes that much of the musical starring Anna Kendrick is set on foreign military bases “for no reason whatsoever.” Or perhaps there is a reason, dear reader, and it’s a nefarious one.

According to Insurge’s report, intelligence agencies involved in film productions are “granted what amounts to total creative control of the film’s production, up to and including the ability to cancel production altogether by withdrawing support.” That appears to be confirmed by lieutenant colonel Thomas Lesnieski, who has said that changes were made to the script of “Pitch Perfect 3” to “make sure that the way the military is portrayed is done right.”

Johnstone notes that the US Department of Defense receives a “special thanks to” credit before saying what’s really on her mind: “From top to bottom, a sequel to a popular movie about an all-female singing group was built to normalize the globe-spanning war machine that is closely approaching a trillion dollar budget and recruit teenage girls into its ranks to be used for slaughter and destruction.”

Read the full post here.