The "Big Sick" star guests on "Portlandia" to make sure Fred and Carrie don't have to lower their quality of life in a crisis.

When the worst happens, you’ve got to be ready. And by “ready,” we don’t mean “able to survive.” Even after an earthquake, tornado, or other natural disaster, you should be thriving. Your needs, no matter how lavish, should be met. You’ve got to make the tough decisions, like Fleetwood Mac or Rihanna.

And who better to guide those decisions than Kumail Nanjiani?

In a new clip from “Portlandia’s” eighth and final season, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein make the healthy choice to be prepared for an emergency. When they seek out a disaster expert, he guides them through the difficult choices of what to take, what to leave, and what to listen to when the world is crashing down around them.

The video is not only your first look at Kumail Nanjiani in the final season, but the seventh and final entry in a series of videos premiering on IndieWire before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from the final season of “Portlandia.” Over the next few weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch, leading up to the Season 8 premiere on January 18.

This week’s sketch comes from Episode 6, “You Do You,” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the end run, including a slew of returning guest stars like Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor (and recent Golden Globe nominee) Kyle MacLachlan, and, of course, Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Watch the new sketch below.