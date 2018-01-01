Do you dream about a good breakfast? Then you don't love it enough.

Listen, breakfast is great. It’s so good people have invented an extension of breakfast so they can justify eating it later in the day. (“Brunch,” I’m looking right at you.) Obviously, people are fans.

And while we can commiserate with the desire to have the best breakfast as close by as possible, the good people of “Portlandia” — Peter (Fred Armisen) and Nance (Carrie Brownstein) — take “breakfast near me” to a whole new level in the sketch below. Rather than lay around dreaming of a great meal, this married couple crafts the perfect breakfast experience long before the morning sun rises.

The video is not only a new look at the final season, but the fifth in a series of videos premiering on IndieWire before the Season 8 debut. IFC and IndieWire are partnering to bring you exclusive sketches from “Portlandia” Season 8. Over the next few weeks, IndieWire will debut a new sketch from the final season, leading to the Season 8 premiere on Jan. 18.

This week’s sketch comes from Episode 4, “Abracadabra” and stars both Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The full episode airs Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

IFC announced in January 2017 that the new season would be “Portlandia’s” last, but there are big plans in place for the last run. Per the official IFC synopsis: New guest stars coming to “Portlandia” in Season 8 include (in alphabetical order): Scott Adsit, Rachel Bloom, Aidy Bryant, musician Brendan Canty, John Corbett, Terry Crews, Dan Gregor, Cherry Jones, Rashida Jones, Andy Kindler, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, musician Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, Tracee Ellis Ross, novelist Cheryl Strayed, Tessa Thompson, David Wain, Brent Weinbach, Dolly Wells, Shannon Woodward, and singer-songwriter Kurt Vile.

Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Portlandia’s Mayor (and recent Golden Globe nominee) Kyle MacLachlan, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes and air every Thursday on IFC. Come back to IndieWire every Monday for a new sketch as excitement builds for the final season. Watch the fifth sketch below.