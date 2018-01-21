Producers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Members of the 8,200-person guild have gathered to honor the best film and television of the past 12 months.

The 29th annual Producers Guild Awards — a major indicator of where Oscar voters are leaning — are underway. Early prizes were presented to the creative teams behind “Coco,” “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” and “The Voice.” See list of final winners below.

Outgoing co-presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary wasted no time broaching the topic of sexual harassment. “Our greatest duty as producers is to protect the teams working with us,” said McCreary. “From the largest studio films to network and streaming series, and the smallest indies and documentaries, our productions must now and forever more be safe places to work for everyone.”

Yesterday, the PGA announced that it had ratified new anti-sexual harassment guidelines, less than nine weeks after issuing a lifelong ban against Harvey Weinstein.

Venerable producer Norman Lear lovingly presented the Stanley Kramer Award to Jordan Peele for “Get Out,” which Peele turned on its head with his history-making directorial debut. Peele joked that Lear, 95, “can use my body for your brain anytime. You’re literally the only person in the world I would be honored to coagulate with.” He then turned serious, comparing America with “a racist man in the Oval Office” to his devastating invention, The Sunken Place, criticizing the president for his treatment of Haitians, Puerto Ricans, professional athletes, and the residents of Flint, Michigan.

Milestone Award and Visionary Award honorees Donna Langley (Universal Pictures Chairman) and Oscar-winning director Ava DuVernay (“13th,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) respectively used their stage time at The Beverly Hilton to remember Allison Shearmur, producer of films like “The Hunger Games” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” who died on January 19 from lung cancer.

Read on for the winners’s list, being updated throughout the ceremony.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Big Sick” (Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel)

“Call Me By Your Name” (Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito_

“Dunkirk” (Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan)

“Get Out” (Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele)

“I, Tonya” (Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley)

“Lady Bird” (Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill)

“Molly’s Game” (Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson)

“The Post” (Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger)

“The Shape of Water” (Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh)

“Wonder Woman” (Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Boss Baby” (Producer: Ramsey Naito)

“Coco” (Producer: Darla K. Anderson)

“Despicable Me 3” (Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy)

“Ferdinand” (Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson)

“The Lego Batman Movie” (Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

“Chasing Coral” (Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes)

“City of Ghosts” (Producer: Matthew Heineman)

“Cries from Syria” (Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler)

“Earth: One Amazing Day” (Producer: Stephen McDonogh)

“Jane” (Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, and James Smith)

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower” (Producers: Matthew Torne, Mark Rinehart, and Joe Piscatella)

“The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee” (Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt)

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

“Big Little Lies” (Season 1) (Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean-Marc Vallée, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, and Barbara A. Hall)

“The Crown” (Season 2) (Producers: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Andy Stebbing, and Martin Harrison)

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7) (Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Lisa McAtackney, and Greg Spence)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1) (Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, and Leila Gerstein)

“Stranger Things” (Season 2) (Producers: Iain Paterson, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, The Duffer Brothers, Rand Geiger, and Justin Doble)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 9) (Producers: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Justin Hurwitz, Jon Hayman, Laura Streicher, and Mychelle Deschamps)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1) (Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert)

“Master of None” (Season 2) (Producers: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, Igor Srubshchik, Andrew Blitz, and Eric Wareheim)

“Silicon Valley” (Season 4) (Producers: Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Jim Kleverweis, Jamie Babbit, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Chris Provenzano, Graham Wagner, Carrie Kemper, Aaron Zelman, and Adam Countee)

“Veep” (Season 6) (Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Georgia Pritchett, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Steve Hely, Ted Cohen, David Hyman, Rachel Axler, Billy Kimball, Dale Stern, Erik Kenward, and Dan Mintz)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

“Black Mirror” (Season 4) (Producers: Annabel Jones, and Charlie Brooker)

“Fargo” (Season 3) (Producers: Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, John Cameron, Steve Blackman, Bob DeLaurentis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, Monica Beletsky, Kim Todd, Leslie Cowan, Regis Kimble, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev)

“FEUD: Bette and Joan” (Season 1) (Producers: Ryan Murphy, Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, Chip Vucelich, John J. Gray, Jaffe Cohen, Renee Tab, Michael Zam, Jessica Lange, and Susan Sarandon)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (Producers: Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Sue Vertue, Beryl Vertue, and Rebecca Eaton)

“The Wizard of Lies” (Producers: Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana, Jason Sosnoff, and Joseph E. Iberti)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“30 for 30” (Season 8) (Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Andy Billman, and Deirdre Fenton)

“60 Minutes” (Season 50) (Producer: Jeff Fager)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 9, Season 10) (Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Sandra Zweig)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2) (Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, and Rachelle Mendez)

“Spielberg” (Producers: Susan Lacy, Jessica Levin, and Emma Pildes)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (Season 2) (Producers: Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Pat King, and Allana Harkin)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Season 15) (Producers: Jimmy Kimmel, Jill Leiderman, Jason Schrift, Doug DeLuca, Erin Irwin, David Craig, Gary Greenberg, Jennifer Sharron, Tony Romero, Ken Crosby, Josh Weintraub, Seth Weidner, and Molly McNearney)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4) (Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, and Liz Stanton)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 3) (Producers: Stephen T. Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Aaron Cohen, Paul Dinello, Emily Gertler, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, and Jake Plunkett)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 43) (Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, and Ken Aymong)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

“The Amazing Race” (Season 29) (Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, and Mark Vertullo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Season 9) (Producers: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, Kristen Stabile, David Markus, Royce Toni, Stephen Saylor, J.D. Pruess, Jeffrey J. Hyman, D. Max Poris, Briana Vowels, and Jonathan Provost)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Season 3) (Producers: Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, James McKinlay, Leah Culton Gonzalez, Pete DiObilda, LL Cool J, Genna Gintzig, Lindsay John, Jacob Burke, and Diane Perrotta)

“Top Chef” (Season 14) (Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Gaylen Gawlowski, Erica Ross, Blake Davis, Scott Patch, Patrick Schmedeman, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Daniel Calin, and Zoe Jackson)

“The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13) (Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, and Carson Daly)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (Season 1)

“Carpool Karaoke” (Season 1)

“Humans of New York: The Series” (Season 1)

“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts” (Season 3)

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams” (Season 2)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” (Season 12)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 23)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 3)

“VICE World of Sports” (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Doc McStuffins” (Season 4)

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017”

“School of Rock” (Season 3)

“Sesame Street” (Season 47)

“SpongeBob SquarePants” (Season 10, Season 11)

