‘Psychokinesis’ Trailer: ‘Train to Busan’ Filmmaker Turns to Superhero Genre With Netflix Action-Comedy — Watch

Yeon Sang-ho is following up his smash hit zombie movie with an action-comedy that takes on the superhero genre with plenty of style.

After winning a ton of new fans (and a hefty $135 million box office take) for his inventive zombie thriller (on a train!) “Train to Busan,” filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho is back with another spin on a beloved genre. This time, it’s superheroes. In his upcoming new film, “Psychokinesis,” Ryu Seung-ryong stars as a seemingly regular man who discovers that he has superpowers (mainly, it seems, he’s able to move things with his mind) and decides to use those powers to help save his daughter. Hijinks appear to ensue.

Netflix picked up the domestic rights to the film back in November, though the film is already slated to bow in South Korea in the coming weeks. For now, domestic audiences will have to be held over by a quick new trailer for the film, one that gamely sets up its premise and what appears to be a generous dose of comedy. The same energy that ran through the (albeit, significantly more terrifying) “Train to Busan” is on full display here, and speaks to Yeon’s canny ability to adapt to genre and tone.

While “Train to Busan” was a smash hit, it’s Yeon’s dexterity with medium and style that set him apart as a filmmaker to watch: his first feature was an animated film about school violence, which he then followed up with the more straightforward drama “The Fake.” Even “Train to Busan” got its very own animated prequel, “Seoul Station.”

The film also stars Shim Eun-kyung (who appeared at the beginning of “Train to Busan”), along with Park Jung-min (“Dongju; The Portrait Of A Poet”) and Kim Min-jae (“The Shameless,” “Ode To My Father”). Check out the first trailer for “Psychokinesis” below.

“Psychokinesis” opens on January 31 in South Korea. No word yet on its domestic release, but Netflix already has a dedicated page for the film ready to go.

