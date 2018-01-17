‘Queer Eye’ Trailer: Netflix Revival Brings Gay Style to the Straight World — Watch

Get to know the new Fab Five and their unique points-of-view on February 7.

In 2003, Bravo launched “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” an Emmy-winning reality series that combined the fun of makeovers and renovations with a bit of social commentary and five big personalities, all experts in their respective fields.

Fifteen years later, Netflix is bringing the revolutionary franchise back to life with a new cast of gay experts — Bobby Berk (Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), and Tan France (Fashion) — who are out to help people reinvent their entire lives.

Updated for the modern era and relocated from New York to Atlanta, Georgia, the new Fab Five, per the official Netflix description, “will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!”

Original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” creator David Collins serves as executive producer, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg also serves as an executive producer in association with ITV Entertainment.

The new season of eight episodes premieres Feb. 7 exclusively on Netflix. Check out the official trailer, key art, and new photos below.