Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Imagined as ‘Kill Bill’-Esque Action Extravaganza — Watch

The classic series is recut and reimagined in the distinct style of the popular director.

Quentin Tarantino has been making noise recently with his plans to direct a “Star Trek” film: J.J. Abrams, Paramount, and “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith are all said to be on board for Tarantino’s potential final film, and speculation continues to mount over what the classic series will look like under his watch.

Thankfully, we now have a preview courtesy of the team at Nerdist Presents, which is responsible for parody videos spoofing everything from “Arrested Development” to “Star Wars.” In “Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek: Voyage to Vengeance,” select scenes from the original series are recut and paired with a punchy soundtrack that could be lifted directly from Tarantino’s personal collection. Unsurprisingly, the trailer is largely comprised of some more violent scenes from the original series, anticipating that a Tarantino-helmed “Star Trek” would involve a fair amount of people threateningly pointing guns at each other — and have no fear, as Tarantino’s explicit language is also out in full force for this theoretical film. Even Dr. McCoy needs to be bleeped out, apparently.

The parody trailer promises “green blood, green women, and Nazis” while evoking “Inglourious Basterds,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Kill Bill” with its editing techniques. It’s a greatest hits compilation of the director’s most distinct visual techniques, which Nerdist seems to have down pat. Time will only tell how the actual film will shape up, but for now, check out this potential future below.