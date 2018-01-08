Rachel Brosnahan Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series

Her performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has won wide acclaim.

Rachel Brosnahan has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” beating out Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), and Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”). The show, whose first season premiered on Amazon late last year, is also nominated for Best Comedy TV Series.

Other winners tonight include Nicole Kidman, who was named Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her performance in “Big Little Lies,” and Sam Rockwell, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Brosnahan plays the title character, a housewife in late-1950s New York who begins pursuing a career in stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 7 by Seth Meyers at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2017 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.