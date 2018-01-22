Razzie Award Nominations 2018: Jennifer Lawrence and ‘mother!’ Singled Out As Worst of the Year — Full List

Some people just don't appreciate true art.

Sealing its fate as Darren Aronofky’s most controversial film, ‘mother!’ racked up three Razzie Award nominations Monday. The divisive art horror is in bad company with “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which topped the nominations. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem were singled out for “Worst” performances, as well as Aronofsky for Worst Director.

Now in its 38th year, the Razzie Awards recognize the biggest bombs and failures in the movie industry. Other movies that received more than a few razzes include “The Mummy,” “Baywatch,” and “The Emoji Movie.” Other highbrow nominees include Emma Watson for “The Circle,” Susan Sarandon for “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and Anthony Hopkins for “Collide” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

The “winners” will be announced on Saturday, March 3, the night before the Academy Awards. Check out the full list of nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, “Unforgettable”

Dakota Johnson, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Mother!”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween”

Emma Watson, “The Circle”

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, “The Mummy”

Johnny Depp, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Zac Efron, “Baywatch”

Mark Wahlberg, “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Mother!” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Russell Crowe, “The Mummy”

Josh Duhamel, “Transformers: Last Knight”

Mel Gibson, “Daddy’s Home 2”

Anthony Hopkins, “Collide” and “Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Sofia Boutella, “The Mummy”

Laura Haddock, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Goldie Hawn, “Snatched”

Susan Sarandon, “A Bad Moms Christmas”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, “The Emoji Movie”

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales”

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, “BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Baywatch”

“BOO 2: A Medea Halloween”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, “Mother!”

Michael Bay, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

James Foley, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Alex Kurtzman, “The Mummy”

Anthony (Tony) Leondis, “The Emoji Movie”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”