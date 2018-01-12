Rebecca Hall is ‘Profoundly Sorry’ For Starring in Woody Allen’s New Film, Donates Full Salary to Time’s Up

Allen gave Hall one of her early American breakout roles in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."

Rebecca Hall has released a statement on her Instagram page in which she expresses regrets over signing on for a small role in Woody Allen’s new film, “A Rainy Day in New York.” The actress admitted that reading Dylan Farrow’s statements over the past several days forced her to realize that her actions made another woman feel silenced. Hall only filmed for a day on “A Rainy Day in New York,” but it happened to be the day after the first Harvey Weinstein allegations broke in The New York Times.

“I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day,” Hall writes. “When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in [‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’] for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened.”

“I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” she continues. “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.

Farrow has alleged for years that Allen molested her as a child and has been criticizing actors like Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake for supporting him while also advocating on behalf of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements. Hall won’t be able to remove herself from Allen’s new film, but she is vowing to donate her salary on the project to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation,” Hall writes about donating to Time’s Up. “I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere.”

Hall joins a growing list of actors who have appeared in Allen productions to speak out about regrets over working with him. The list includes Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Griffin Newman and David Krumholtz. You can read Hall’s entire statement in the post below.